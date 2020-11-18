Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Ludhiana: 3 more succumb to virus

Ludhiana: 3 more succumb to virus

Ludhiana has so far had 21,580 Covid cases, of which 870 lost their battle to the virus.

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 01:28 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The district now has 775 active cases. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Three more Covid-19 deaths were reported in the district, even as 92 fresh infections were detected, health officials said on Tuesday.

The district now has 775 active cases. Ludhiana has so far had 21,580 Covid cases, of which 870 lost their battle to the virus.

The three deceased include a 73-year-old woman of Kitchlu Nagar, who passed away at SPS hospital, a 64-year-old man a village in Khanna and a 26-year-old resident of the city.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

PM Narendra Modi dials Joe Biden, discusses shared concerns and priorities
Nov 18, 2020 00:39 IST
‘Stressful relations’: Jaishankar analyses China ties, then some advice
Nov 17, 2020 23:20 IST
Indo-US ties will pick up, Joe Biden no stranger to India: S Jaishankar
Nov 17, 2020 23:11 IST
Financially troubled startup helped power Trump campaign
Nov 18, 2020 00:19 IST

latest news

In a first, farmer sues traders under new law, gets dues
Nov 18, 2020 01:39 IST
Retired government employee, wife hacked to death in Yamunanagar
Nov 18, 2020 01:39 IST
Haryana government to form panel to study and draft anti-conversion law
Nov 18, 2020 01:34 IST
Ludhiana: Ensure 1 volunteer for 30 devotees, DC tells Chhath Puja committees
Nov 18, 2020 01:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.