Ludhiana: 40 booked for trying to burn woman- daughter alive

As many as 40 assailants threw petrol bombs at a house in Karnail Singh Nagar on Thursday night and tried to burn a woman and her daughter alive .

The accused have been identified as Simran of Ishar Nagar, Inder of Bhai Himmat Singh Nagar, Vinay of Bhagat Singh Nagar, Pardeep and Anuj of Bhai Himmat Singh Nagar and 35 of their accomplices who are yet to be identified.

The accused fled after locals gathered at the spot. On being informed, Dugri police reached the spot and initiated investigation. Police said that the accused had an old rivalry with the woman’s son.

The complainant, Manjit Kaur, 42, said she was at home with her 19-year-old daughter when the accused barged in and threw petrol bombs. She added that they set their furniture and clothes on fire and also tried to burn them alive.

The woman alleged that the men had also tried to make the LPG gas cylinder explode. She then locked herself in a room with her daughter.

She added that when her neighbours Avtar Singh, his wife Babli and Ranjit Singh came for her rescue, the accused assaulted them also.

Assistant sub-inspector Surinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a case has been registered against the accused under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 458 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night after preparation for hurt, assault, or wrongful restraint), 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house), 506 (criminal intimidation), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence commit­ted in prosecution of common object ) of Indian Penal Code.

He added that police have conducted raids for the arrest of the accused, but they were not found at their houses.