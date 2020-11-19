Sections
Ludhiana: 5 more Covid deaths ahead of Chhat Puja raise worry

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 00:25 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Health department workers taking a sample for Covid testing in Ludhiana. (HT FILE)

Two days after seven deaths due to Covid-19 were reported in the district, as many as five more deaths were reported on Wednesday. Another three deaths due to the pandemic had been recorded on Tuesday.

The deceased include a 60-year-old woman of Jagraon, who suffered a cardiac arrest while battling the virus, a 78-year-old resident of Samrala, besides an 84-year-old man, and a 52-year-old man and a 35-year-old man of Ludhiana city.

As many as 85 fresh cases have been reported in the last 24 hours. The district now has 767 active cases.

A total of 153 patients were sent for home quarantine on Wednesday.

Deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma stated that people have become callous and are not wearing masks which is a very dangerous trend, especially in the festive season.

“I would urge all residents to wear masks and refrain from going to crowded places. With Chhat puja round the corner, people are requested to not make a crowd of more than 50 persons while performing the rituals,” he said.

