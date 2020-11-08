Ludhiana: 67 more test positive for Covid-19

Sections
Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 23:48 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

As many as 67 persons, including two healthcare workers, a cop and an undertrial, tested positive for Covid-19 in Ludhiana, taking the number of active cases to 545 on Sunday.

So far, the district has recorded 20, 798 Covid cases, of which 19, 403 have recovered while 847 patients have succumbed. Ludhiana deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma said that efforts are on to keep people safe from Covid-19.

He said that 83 patients have tested positive in the last 24 hours, of which 67 belong to Ludhiana while 16 are from other districts and states.

The DC further said samples of 1, 920 patients were sent for testing on Sunday.

6 patients from outside Ludhiana succumb in city

Sharma revealed that six patients from outside Ludhiana breathed their last in city hospitals on Sunday. The deceased include two patients from Kapurthala, one each from Jalandhar and Bathinda districts and two from Rajasthan.

Advising residents to stay indoors as much as possible, the DC said that as many as 106 persons were sent for home quarantine on Sunday.

