Ludhiana: 81% Covid deaths in 45-plus age bracket

Patients over the age of 45 years account for 81% of the total Covid fatalities in Ludhiana as of July 31.

District’s figures are in line with global trends of the disease – older patients are more vulnerable.

As many as 71 of the total 88 Ludhiana residents, who succumbed to the virus, were over the age of 45. Patients aged between 60 and 74 form the largest proportion of fatalities – 43%, followed by those in the age group of 45-59 – 31%. Those older than 75 account for 6% of the Covid deaths.

Among the population aged below 14, the district saw only one death (1%) – that of a six-year-old boy. Those between the 15-29 age group constitute 6% of the fatalities, while patients aged between 30 and 44 make up 12% of all deaths.