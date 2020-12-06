Sections
Ludhiana: Abandoned by mother, toddler reunited with father

Some passersby had noticed the girl crying and shivering in the cold and informed the police.

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 23:43 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Division Number 1 station house officer, sub-Inspector Harjit Singh said the child was handed over to the man only after thorough verification. (Getty Images/Purestock)

A two-year-old girl, who was allegedly abandoned by her mother outside Sheetla Mata Mandir near the municipal corporation’s Zone-A office on Friday, was reunited with her father.

Some passersby had noticed the girl crying and shivering in the cold and informed the police. Immediately after getting information, police launched a search operation for the toddler’s parents. They asked a Good Samaritan, who had children of her age, to take her in till the parents were located.

Meanwhile, a Nepalese man approached the police stating that his two-year-old daughter had been abandoned by his wife near the temple.

After verifying that he was indeed her father, police handed her over to him.



He told the police that he has two daughters. Six months ago, following a dispute, his wife had left home. She had taken the younger daughter with her, while the elder daughter stayed with him.

On Friday, his wife allegedly called him and asked him to transfer ₹500 to her through phone. She also told him that she was coming home but did not turn up. When he called her later, she told him that the toddler had gone missing.

Division Number 1 station house officer, sub-Inspector Harjit Singh said the child was handed over to the man only after thorough verification.

