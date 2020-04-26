Week later, deceased Ludhiana ACP’s source of infection remains a mystery

Over a week after assistant commissioner of police (ACP, north) Anil Kohli died of Covid-19 on April 18, the district health department has been unable to trace the source of his infection.

Kohli was posted at the local vegetable market near Jalandhar Bypass when he was found positive on April 13.

“It is very difficult to identify the source of the virus. We are still trying our best to stop its spread,” said civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga.

ACP Anil Kumar KOhli died of Covid-19 on April 18. ( HT Photo )

On April 17, five fresh cases, all having connection with the vegetable market, were detected. Four of the five new cases were primary and secondary contacts of the ACP. The fifth patient was district mandi officer (DMO) Jasbir Kaur, whose daughter and son-in-law have also been found positive.

The ACP’s contacts who tested positive are his wife Palak Kohli, his driver constable Prabhjot Singh, Basti Jodhewal SHO sub-inspector Arshpreet Kaur, who was also deployed at the market, and her driver ASI Sukhdev Singh.

TWO SAMPLES COLLECTED

A day after the DMO’s son-in-law, a food supply official, was tested positive, the samples of his neighbour and a gardener, whose wife worked for the official, were sent for testing. The health department has sealed the area, instructed residents to remain indoors and is screening migrants living in their neighbourhood.

Deputy commissioner Pradeep Agrawal said till April 26, 1,707 samples had been collected in the district, of which 21 were positive and 1,444 were negative. Reports of remaining samples are awaited.

Among the positive patients, 18 are from Ludhiana and three from other districts. He said five patients had lost their lives, while six patients (five from Ludhiana and one from Jalandhar) had recovered.