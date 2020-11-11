Ludhiana: Active cases rise to 674 as Diwali nears

Sections
Worryingly, the active cases in the district have crossed the 600-mark after over a month. The number of active cases currently stands at 674.

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

With more and more people venturing out in the festive season, Covid-19 cases seem to be on a surge in Ludhiana. The district recorded 74 fresh infection in the last 24 hours, health officials said on Tuesday. Apart from that, three more persons succumbed to the virus in the district.

Ludhiana deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma said that as many as 131 persons were sent into home quarantine on Tuesday. The district’s cumulative count of cases stands at 20, 965 while the toll is 852. Those who succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours include: an 85-year-old woman of Satguru Nagar, two men, aged 39 and 74, of Jammu Colony and Mann village respectively.

