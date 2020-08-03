Sections
Home / Cities / Ludhiana admin deploys medical officers to set up helpdesk for Covid-19 patients at DMCH

Updated: Aug 03, 2020 20:00 IST

By Mohit Khanna, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The move has come following the reports of Covid-19 patients being referred to the civil hospital due to unavailability of beds at DMCH. (HT File)

A day after principal sectary (health) Anurag Agarwal urged private hospitals to reserve 50% ICU beds for Covid-19 patients, Ludhiana civil surgeon on Monday deployed four rural medical officers at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) for setting up a helpdesk there.

The rural medical officers will maintain a record of coronavirus patients, help them if they face any inconvenience and keep track of availability of beds at the hospital.

The move has come following the reports of Covid-19 patients being referred to the civil hospital due to unavailability of beds at DMCH.

Sharing details Deputy Commission (DC) Varinder Sharma said, “There have been reports of Covid-19 patients being referred to the civil hospital by DMCH. This was leading to a negative impression in the minds of residents. In some cases it was observed that patients needing level-one medical care were also rushing to the private hospital for treatment. So, it was decided to set up a helpdesk at DMCH to direct such patients to government facilities and reserve the ICU beds for patients with severe symptoms.”



He added that similar helpdesks will be established at other private hospitals, including Christian Medical College and Hospital and SPS Hospital.

The administration came under sharp criticism after the death of a 49-year-old Covid-19 patient Sanjeev Nagapal. Nagpal had died on July 24 after DMCH had referred him to the civil hospital, citing unavailability of beds there.

Similar complaints were made by the kin of other Covid-19 patients.

The duty roster for the rural medical officers — Dr Manpreet Kaur, Dr Basant Ram, Dr Harpreet Kaur and Dr Dipika Goyal — was also prepared on Monday.

As per the orders, these doctors will remain in touch with the DC through telephone and WhatsApp. The rural medical officer will collect all the details of patients and update the officials about the same every day.

The district administration has also developed a mobile application that will show the availability of beds at the hospital and the information provided by the doctors will help in updating the app data.

