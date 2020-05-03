Ludhiana admn claims Nanded-returnees being provided all facilities at quarantine centres

Sections
Lok Insaaf Party president Simarjeet Singh Bains had on Saturday accused the Ludhiana administration of mismanagement at the quarantine centres and delay in screening the pilgrims upon their return from Nanded.

Updated: May 03, 2020 00:14 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The district administration in a statement on Saturday said food, tea, fruits and other items were being provided to the pilgrims thrice a day and even many pilgrims have thanked the Punjab government for facilitating their return back home. (HT File)

Facing flak over alleged mismanagement at the quarantine centres established for pilgrims returning from Nanded, Maharashtra, the district administration has claimed that the pilgrims have expressed satisfaction over the facilities at these centres.

In a statement on Saturday, deputy commissioner (DC) Pradeep Agrawal said food, tea, fruits and other items were being provided to the pilgrims thrice a day. He said he was personally ensuring that the pilgrims were taken care of.

Agrawal said senior officials of the district administration had been made in-charges of the two quarantine centres to monitor the facilities there.

He claimed many pilgrims have thanked the Punjab government for facilitating their return back home.



Speaking about the situation in Ludhiana, Agrawal said the administration had made elaborate arrangements to arrest the spread of Covid-19 in the district. He added that in view of the extension in curfew announced by the state government, all curfew passes will remain valid till May 17.

Earlier on Saturday, Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) president Simarjeet Singh Bains had accused the Ludhiana administration of mismanagement at the quarantine centres and delay in screening the pilgrims upon their return from Nanded. Bains had alleged that pilgrims were even struggling for drinking water.

