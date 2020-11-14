Ludhiana advocate helps slum kids dispel the darkness of digital illiteracy

For 10-year-old Munni and several other slum children in the city, this Diwali marks their passage from the darkness of a digital divide to the light of education.

Having never touched a computer before, some 200-odd slum children in the city are now able to independently use basic computer applications, such as Paint and MS Word, all thanks to a city-based advocate, Hariom Jindal.

Jindal, who runs a school for slum children, had introduced computer classes for the students last month, when the school reopened for the first time after the lockdown.

“In this day and age, computer literacy is very important. Our idea is to provide basic computer education to these children so that they can find themselves a good job, and don’t suffer the plight of their parents,” says Jindal.

Many of these kids used to beg on streets or go for rag-picking to make a living, but now they have pledged not to accept any donations.

“People used to come and donate food, sweets and crackers in the slums every year. But this year, we won’t accept any of it,” says Seema, 13, one of the students at Jindal’s school.

She proudly reveals that though she started taking the computer lessons only a week ago, she is already adept at Paint.

Her friend Munni, 10, adds, “I am very excited and grateful to be receiving these lessons. I want to grow up and become a teacher so that I can teach other children like me.”

Jindal says that he tells his students that free food and donations only make them dependent on others. “Only education can make one completely independent and self-reliant,” he says.

Won’t accept donations,

free food, say slum kids

Just like students at Jindal’s school, 3,200 other slum children, studying at a school run by Nobel Foundation, have pledged to not accept any free food, firecrackers or sweets.

Rajinder Sharma, head of the Nobel Foundation, says that 99% of the slum kids don’t accept such donations. Sunny, 12, a student of the school says, “Every year, people come in big cars and offer us food and sweets. We turn them down and our reaction surprises them. We ask them to help us in our education instead of offering us free goodies.”

Rekha, his classmate, says, “We won’t make a beeline in front of these cars this time. Instead, we will be making rangolis, applying mehendi and taking part in online competitions this Diwali.”

Ludhiana police bring a

smile to kids, masks for safety

The Ludhiana Police and the Rotary Club of Ludhiana have joined hands this Diwali to bring a smile on children’s faces and also ensuring that they stay safe amid the pandemic.

On Friday, the police visited the slums near Pataka Market, on Hambran Road, and distributed masks, chocolate packets and stationery items such as pencil box, colours, colouring books and notebooks among children.

Joint commissioner of police Bhagirath Singh Meena, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, special branch) Rupinder Kaur, ADCP Sameer Verma, Rotary Club zonal president Amanpreet Singh and advocate Rajinder Babbar were among those who visited the slums as part of this programme.

Police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal, in a special message, said, “This festive season, we stand with slum children to help them celebrate a Happy and Covid-free Diwali.”