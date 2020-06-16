Ludhiana amusement park owner held in fake scotch case

The accused used to fill cheap liquor in branded scotch bottles and sold it at premium prices. This is fifth arrest is the case so far. (Photo for representational purpose only)

Rakesh Kumar, aka Bittu Chhabra, a liquor contractor and owner of the amusement park Hardy’s World in Ludhiana was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly filling cheap liquor in branded scotch bottles and selling it at premium prices.

The joint police and excise team made the arrest during a raid at the amusement park. Police also seized material used in packing the liquor bottles besides some documents.

This is fifth arrest is the case so far.

Deputy superitendent of police Deepak Singh, who was part of the raiding party, said Chhabra started the illicit trade in January. Sources said he had allegedly sold at least 40 boxes of duplicate scotch so far.

The racket was unearthed after recovery of 134 cases of empty scotch bottles and 50 cartons of liquor during a raid at Khadoor village on February 13. According to police, the accused used to procure cheaper liquor for ₹700- ₹800 per bottle, and filled it in scotch bottles that were sold for around ₹5,000 each.