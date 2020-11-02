Ludhiana: Approvals given for abstracting groundwater

With an aim to get clearance/NOC for the pending applications for groundwater abstraction from Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA), the Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertakings (CICU) organised a special camp for the industry at the CICU office in the Focal Point area on Monday.

Officials from CGWA and the department of industries and commerce participated in the camp and approvals were issued to the industry after verification.

CICU president, Upkar Singh Ahuja said, “Many industrialists had applied for the NOC but the cases were pending for a long time. We have been pursuing them and a special camp was organised on Monday to dispose of/clear the pending cases. Over 300 industrialists participated in the camp and many were given approval by the authorities.”

CICU general secretary, Pankaj Sharma said deliberations were also done to make it easier for the industry to get the NOC and more such camps will be organised in the coming days.