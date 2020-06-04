Ludhiana: ASI held for accepting bribe for adding sections to FIR

Sections
The VB said ASI Gurjit Singh had demanded ₹70,000 for adding non-bailable sections in an FIR, but the deal was cracked for ₹68,000, which had to be paid in two instalments.

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 01:13 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) deputed at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) was arrested for accepting a bribe, the vigilance bureau (VB) said on Wednesday.

A sum of ₹28,000 in cash was also recovered from his possession.

In his complaint, Shamsher Singh of Raipur Majri village in Fatehgarh Sahib said his daughter Ramandeep Kaur was married in Birmi village. On April 24, one Sukhwinder Kaur, her sister Sandeep Kaur, aunt Jasbir Kaur and another relative Mandeep Singh had barged into Ramandeep’s home and assaulted her with sticks and metal pipes.



Ramandeep had made a complaint to the police, but to no avail. Shamsher Singh told the police, “ASI Gurjit Singh kept on delaying action on the pretext of curfew duty for more than a month. On May 31, an FIR was lodged under all bailable sections of the Indian Penal Code.”

“My daughter submitted her medical legal report and proof of trespassing, but the ASI denied adding more sections in the FIR. He demanded ₹70,000 for that,” he added.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP, vigilance) Rupinder Singh said a trap was laid and the ASI was nabbed while accepting the bribe.

A case under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against the accused cop.

