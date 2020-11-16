Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Ludhiana: ASI suspended, three cops transferred for custodial torture

Ludhiana: ASI suspended, three cops transferred for custodial torture

Advocates Sidharth Chandi and Mohit Chandi alleged that they were thrashed in lock-up

Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 23:26 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Advocates protesting outside Ludhiana police commissioner’s office on Monday. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)

Two days after lawyer brothers, Sidharth Chandi and Mohit Chandi, were allegedly beaten up in custody, police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal suspended assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sham Singh, after a meeting with a delegation of advocates.

The police chief also transferred Haibowal station house officer (SHO) Jaskanwal Singh, ASI Didar Singh and constable Hemant to the police lines with immediate effect, and constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to look into the matter.

Another delegation of lawyers, along with the two advocate brothers, went to meet the police commissioner in the evening, however, he was not available. Following this, the advocates staged a protest outside the commissioner’s office for about 45 minutes.

Later, joint commissioner of police and SIT head Bhagirath Singh Meena met the advocates, who handed over a written complaint to him.



District bar association general secretary Gagandeep Singh Saini said the SIT head had assured an FIR against errant cops and said that the footage of closed-circuit television cameras, installed at the police station, would be procured.

In the written complaint, advocate Sidharth Chandi named 10 cops, including inspector Jaskanwal Singh Sekhon, ASI Sham Singh, ASI Bhinderpal, constables Hemant, Inderjit and Gagandeep Singh, Sarabha Nagar SHO sub-inspector Madhu Bala, ASI Malkit Singh and ASI Didar Singh.

The advocate further alleged that when the cops were thrashing them, the SHO was heard saying that they should not have dared to go against the liquor sellers in the area as they “run the government”. The SHO allegedly also threatened to implicate the brothers in a rape case and brandished a gun at them.

The complainant also alleged that when the cops were beating them, SHO Madhu Bala had visited the police station.

When Sidharth requested her for help, the woman sub-inspector allegedly abused him and asked the police personnel to thrash them.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bihar debacle reignites calls for introspection in Congress
Nov 17, 2020 01:41 IST
Supreme Court judge recuses himself in pleas against Andhra CM
Nov 17, 2020 02:22 IST
Winter is here: Delhi records season’s lowest maximum temp
Nov 17, 2020 01:06 IST
70% Delhiites did not burst crackers, says environment minister
Nov 17, 2020 01:29 IST

latest news

Conduct targeted Covid-19 testing at large gatherings: Centre
Nov 17, 2020 03:15 IST
Covid-19: Bharat Biotech begins Phase 3 trials of Covaxin in India
Nov 17, 2020 02:58 IST
A tipping point in the fight against Covid-19
Nov 17, 2020 02:49 IST
Wealthy, corporations will ‘pay their fair share’: Biden
Nov 17, 2020 02:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.