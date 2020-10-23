Ludhiana: Ban on open sale of acid extended for two months

The commissioner of police, Rakesh Agrawal, has extended the ban on open sale of acid for two months and asked traders to renew their licences timely to avoid police action.

Traders have been directed to collect photocopy of the identity proof of the buyer and not sell acid to customers below 18 years of age.

Institutions and organisations, that use acid for different purposes, have been directed to maintain the record of acid use and depute nodal officers to ensure that the chemical is not used anywhere with wrong intentions.

Transfer ownership of second-hand vehicle in 30 days

Citing increasing crime incidents, the top cop asked residents to transfer ownership of any vehicle within one month of its resale or purchase. He said often miscreants used such vehicles to execute crime and later, police faced problems tracing them.

No graphics on number plates

Designs, graphics and pasting stickers on the number plates of the vehicles have been banned as these make it tough to read the registration number.

Shopkeepers have been directed to check the registration certificate (RC) of vehicles before selling number plates.

Police verification of school staff

For safety and security of school children, Agrawal has ordered all schools to deposit a list of their staff, including drivers and conductors of school buses, with their pictures to the police stations concerned.

These details will be used to conduct police verification. Similar directions have also been given to factories and other establishments regarding their workers, gardeners, drivers, watchmen and other employees, who live on their premises.

Other orders

Shopkeepers selling army uniforms have been told to maintain a record of the customers to avoid misuse of the uniforms. This record has to be submitted with the nearby police station.

Agrawal has also banned the sale of sub-standard helmets in the city. Traders can only sell helmets with ISI mark. Besides, a ban has been imposed on carrying sand in uncovered vehicles, as it could lead to road mishaps.

The police chief has also extended the ban on sale, storage and use of plastic thread for flying kites in the city, and ferrying people in vehicles meant for loading material.