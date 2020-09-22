Ludhiana: BCM Senior Secondary School reopens for Classes 10, 12 amid precautions

BCM Senior Secondary School, Focal Point, reopened on Tuesday for Classes 10 and 12 with all safety precautions in place, six months after the nationwide lockdown that was announced due to Covid-19. The school is affiliated to Punjab School Education Board (PSEB).

Around 33 Class 12 students who have opted for commerce and humanities stream visited the school for doubt clearance in the morning for two hours and from 11 am to 1 pm, around 42 Class 10 students visited the school.

Entry was allowed from two gates to avoid crowding. Circles were marked to implement social distancing and staff was deployed for carrying out thermal screening of each student.

They also checked the oxygen levels of students with an oximeter and if any student’s temperature was found higher than they were asked to sit for five minutes so that they can again check their temperature with thermal guns.

Eleven students were accommodated in one classroom to maintain a distance of 2 metres. Teachers were seen clearing the doubts of students and continued taking online classes at the same time.

The authorities have maintained a register to keep a record of students visiting the school.

A parent, Sunil Kumar, said, “My daughter is studying in Class 10 and I have allowed her to visit school for doubt clearance. Teachers are doing their best by taking online classes but there is no substitute for classroom teaching. My 15-year-old daughter was very happy to visit the school today.”

Neeru Kaura, school principal, said, “We have been planning to reopen the school for students of Classes 9 to 12 but initially we have asked students of Classes 10 and 12 to visit the school for two hours. Over 75 students visited the school today and many others are interested in coming to school for doubt clearance. I have asked their parents to send written consent, only then we will allow their children to visit the school.”

More schools to reopen next week

Other PSEB affiliated schools are planning to reopen next week after sanitising their premises. However, the industrial training institutes are set to reopen in the next two days.