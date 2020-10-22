Sections
Ludhiana: Bike-borne men snatch trader’s bag with ₹70,000 in broad daylight

Sources said that police are still gathering more details from the victim, as his statement has loose ends.

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 22:02 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

In yet another broad daylight snatching incident, two bike-borne men waylaid a businessman at the elevated road near Master Tara Singh College and fled away with his bag containing Rs 70,000 after thrashing him.

Narrating the incident, Pardeep Kumar, an auto parts trader, said that on Thursday afternoon after withdrawing Rs 70,000 from Punjab National Bank at Millargunj Chowk, he was going towards Jalandhar Bypass on his bike and as he reached near Master Tara Singh Memorial College, two masked men on a bike, intercepted him and asked him to pull over.

The accused asked Kumar to hand over his bag to which he refused. The accused then thrashed him in the middle of the busy road and fled the scene after snatching his bag containing Rs 70,000.

The victim raised the alarm and tried to chase the snatchers but they managed to escape. Kumar said that the accused whose faces were covered were riding a black motorcycle.



Joint commissioner of police (joint CP) Bhagirath Meena said that the matter is being investigated.

Sources said that police are still gathering more details from the victim, as his statement has loose ends. Strangely the incident took place on a busy elevated road but no one offered help to the victim. There is a heavy police presence on both sides of the elevated road, but still, the accused managed to flee, an official said.

The cops are checking the CCTV footage to identify the accused.

