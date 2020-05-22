Sections
Home / Cities / Ludhiana BJP unit welcomes newly appointed district president

Ludhiana BJP unit welcomes newly appointed district president

On Wednesday, Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma had handed over the command of the Ludhiana BJP president’s post to Pushpinder Singhal, who has replaced Jatinder Mittal

Updated: May 22, 2020 22:27 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Bharatiya Janata Party workers felicitating newly appointed district president of Ludhiana, Pushpinder Singhal, in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)

Pushpinder Singhal, who was appointed as the district president of Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) Ludhiana unit two days ago, was welcomed by the workers at the party office on Friday.

The occasion was kept a low key affair and only few party workers were present to welcome the newly appointed district president.

On Wednesday, Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma had handed over the command of the Ludhiana BJP president’s post to Singhal, who has replaced Jatinder Mittal.

Kamal Chatly and Gurdev Sharma Debi were being considered as the frontrunners for the post. In February, intense lobbying was witnessed from both the leaders during Ashwani Sharma’s visit to Guru Nanak Bhawan.



40-YEAR ASSOCIATION WITH PARTY

Singhal has been associated with the BJP for nearly 40 years. District media in-charge Satish Kumar said Singhal had started his political career in 1980 from BJP Yuva Morcha. Besides he remained district secretary for two consecutive terms -- once he was nominated as general secretary and six times, he served as the district vice-president.

Addressing the party workers, Singhal said he would try his best to strengthen the organisational set-up of the party and raise the issues “to expose the misrule of the ruling Congress government in the state.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

District courts start hearing cases virtually
May 22, 2020 23:06 IST
Man held for cyberstalking TV show host
May 22, 2020 23:05 IST
Four men assault security guard over closed gates in Sector 51
May 22, 2020 23:05 IST
Engineer in debt ends life
May 22, 2020 23:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.