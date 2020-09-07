Ludhiana: Burglar targets Congress councillor’s office, decamps with ₹10,000

Sections
The crime has been recorded in the surveillance cameras

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 23:35 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The accused captured in a CCTV footage. (HTphoto)

An unidentified man barged into the office of Congress councillor from ward number 12, Naresh Uppal, after breaking open its locks on Sunday and decamped with ₹10,000.

The crime has been recorded in the surveillance cameras. The registration number of his motorcycle has been also been captured. The Tibba Police have registered an FIR against the unidentified accused and initiated an investigation.

Councillor Uppal in his complaint stated that he had locked his office in New Subhash Nagar around 2.45pm. “At 4.30pm when I came back, I was shocked to see the door of the office broken open and ₹10,000 missing from the drawer,” he added.

When he scanned the footage of CCTV cameras installed in his office, he found a masked man turning up there on a motorcycle. The man wore a yellow coloured shirt. Uppal said the registration number of the motorcycle has been captured in the CCTVs.



Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Baldev Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under sections 380 (theft in dwelling house) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the unidentified accused. The police have been trying to ascertain his identify, he added.

