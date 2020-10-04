Sections
Ludhiana: Burglars strike at garment shop, flee with ₹5,000 cash, clothes

Updated: Oct 04, 2020 22:14 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Burglars decamped with Rs 5,000 in cash and ready-made garments amounting to Rs 40,000 from a garment shop at Surjit Colony near Pippal Chowk in the early hours on Sunday.

The gang also attempted theft at a general store adjoining to the shop.

In his complaint to the police, Appu Ram, 45, of Sherpur area said that on Sunday morning, he received a call from shopkeepers in the market informing him that the shutter locks of his shop were broken.

When he went to his shop, he found the items were ransacked, and on checking he reported that garments worth Rs 40,000 and Rs 5,000 in cash were missing.

ASI Gurmeet Singh from Ishwar Nagar police post said that a complaint has been received. The police are scanning the CCTVs installed in the area to identify the accused.

