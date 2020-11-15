Sections
Ludhiana: Burn cases pour in at city hospitals this year too

Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 23:46 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A youth bursting crackers in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Doctors at the burn unit in city-based hospitals remained on their toes as cracker mishap cases continued to pour in throughout the night on Diwali.

At Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), as many as 10 patients were rushed in with burn and eye injuries. At Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), seven cases of minor injuries due to crackers were reported. At the civil hospital, however, no such case was reported, the senior medical officer, Amarjit Kaur, said.

According to public relations officer at CMCH, out of the 10 patients rushed to the hospital with burn injuries, four suffered eye injuries. On the other hand, the public relations officer of DMCH said that seven patients with minor injured were rushed to the emergency of the hospital last night and all the patients were sent back home after first-aid.

All the injured who were rushed to hospital after suffering burn injuries were in the age group of 12 to 20 years.

Meanwhile, the civil hospital SMO distributed fruits and sweets among the patients at civil hospital on the occasion of Diwali. Many of them had been abandoned by their families due to ailments, she added.

