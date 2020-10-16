Sections
Ludhiana Central Jail employee caught trying to sneak in contraband, phone

The accused worked as lab technician in the jail; has been booked under NDPS Act

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 00:59 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A nexus between inmates and employees of the Ludhiana Central Jail was unearthed after a lab technician was caught while trying to sneak in banned substances and a mobile phone into the premises.

The accused identified as Ranjit Singh of Ayali Kalan, who works in the jail hospital was caught with 1,750 intoxicant pills and a phone by CRPF officials during frisking.

He was immediately arrested and handed over to the Division Number 7 police.

A case under Sections 22, 29, 61, 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and Section 52 A (1) and 54 of the Prisons Act has been registered on the complaint of assistant jail superintendent Jagraj Singh.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Rajinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said cops are questioning the accused to know where he had procured the contraband from and to whom he was going to supply it.

Earlier on September 27, another employee of the jail was arrested with three packets of tobacco.

