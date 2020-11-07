Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Ludhiana: Child rights’ body vice-chairman meets 6-yr-old rape victim’s family, assures help

Ludhiana: Child rights’ body vice-chairman meets 6-yr-old rape victim’s family, assures help

The accused has already been arrested under Section 376 (A and B) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 01:20 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The girl had been raped by the 45-year-old accused on Thursday when she was playing outside the labour quarters. (Representative image) (FILE IMAGE)

A day after a six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her father’s colleague, the vice-chairman of Punjab State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, Sebi Thomas, visited Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), where the girl is undergoing treatment.

Thomas met the girl’s family and assured them of all possible support from the commission. He also met the CMCH director and officials of the district administration and police and told them to provide financial assistance to the family through the district legal services authority and social welfare department if the victim belongs to the Scheduled Castes community.

The girl had been raped by the 45-year-old accused on Thursday when she was playing outside the labour quarters. The accused has already been arrested under Section 376 (A and B) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Thomas, who was accompanied by Rajwinder Singh Gill, deputy director of the Punjab State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, lauded the district administration, police and doctors for providing timely and quality treatment to the victim.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

US Election 2020: Mr. President-elect?
Nov 07, 2020 02:12 IST
‘Outcome of election won’t affect ties’: MEA on US presidential election
Nov 06, 2020 21:37 IST
IPL 2020: Holder, Williamson prevent Hyderabad blues
Nov 06, 2020 23:48 IST
US Election 2020: Donald Trump faces tough road in getting Supreme Court to intervene
Nov 07, 2020 01:13 IST

latest news

ITC September quarter net profit falls 18% to Rs 3,413 crore
Nov 07, 2020 02:42 IST
United Breweries Q2 net profit dips 97% to Rs 3.61 crore
Nov 07, 2020 02:41 IST
Delhi Police books YouTuber accused of cheating ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ owner
Nov 07, 2020 02:39 IST
Rangers in France capture one escaped Canadian wolf, others on run
Nov 07, 2020 02:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.