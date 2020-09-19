Sections
Ludhiana college concludes week-long workshop on staying healthy amid pandemic

Ludhiana college concludes week-long workshop on staying healthy amid pandemic

Total 325 participants from 16 colleges of Punjab registered for the online workshop.

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 21:31 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The week-long online workshop on physical and mental well-being during pandemic organised by the NSS unit of Doraha College of Education here concluded on Saturday.

It was carried out under Union sports ministry’s Fit India initiative in collaboration with Malwa Central College of Education for Women, Civil Lines, Ludhiana. The theme of the workshop was ‘Reviving physical and mental health during pandemic: A challenge for all’.

The opening remarks were given by the principal of Doraha College of Education, Dr Sandeep Sawhney, on the first day of the online workshop on September 12.

The resource persons talked about yoga and mental health and also delivered practical lessons. The participants did exercises as per the instructions given to them. They said the yoga postures, pranayamas and meditation were effective in releasing their stress.

Total 325 participants from 16 colleges in Punjab registered for the online workshop.

Rakesh Malik, deputy director health and sports, Panjab University, Chandigarh, and Neeru Malik, fellow and associate professor, Dev Samaj College of Education, Chandigarh, joined the valedictory ceremony as special guests. They emphasised on the importance of physical and mental health.

