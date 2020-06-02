Sections
Home / Cities / Ludhiana commissioner of police reinforces various ban orders

Ludhiana commissioner of police reinforces various ban orders

Directs all hotels, dharamshalas, sarais, guest houses, paying guest accommodations and palace owners to get their businesses registered as keepers under the Sarai Act, 1867

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 21:36 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The top cop has banned pasting of black films on windows of all vehicles, as the films make it difficult to identify the people sitting inside the vehicle. (HT File Photo)

Exercising his powers under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, commissioner of police Rakesh Kumar Agrawal on Tuesday issued several ban orders for areas falling under the Ludhiana police commissionerate.

All hotels, dharamshalas, sarais, guest houses, paying guest accommodations and palace owners have been directed to get their businesses registered as keepers under the Sarai Act, 1867.

He also banned pasting of black films on windows of all vehicles, as the films make it difficult to identify the people sitting inside the vehicle, and sometimes, criminals use this to their advantage.

Consumption of alcohol in open at roadside carts, dhabas, shops and other public places has been banned, as people indulge in fights in inebriated condition, which leads to law and order problem.



The commissioner also banned use of footpaths to install carts or stalls of eatables, and shopkeepers can also not use this space to display their goods outside their premises. Violation of these orders will invite legal action.

The orders will remain in force for the next two months.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

J&K students’ body writes to Punjab CM seeking extension on date for submitting fees
Jun 02, 2020 22:12 IST
Sizeable number of Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh, India has done what it needs to: Rajnath Singh
Jun 02, 2020 22:05 IST
6 pockets of Chandigarh hotspot Bapu Dham Colony excluded from buffer zone
Jun 02, 2020 22:01 IST
Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, YouTube unite for Blackout Tuesday
Jun 02, 2020 22:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.