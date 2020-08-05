Ludhiana cop, his family members assaulted by construction workers

A police officer, his councillor father and some other members of the family were assaulted by construction workers in Chhawani Mohalla here on Tuesday night.

Bitan Kumar, who is currently posted at Police Lines and has remained SHO of various police stations of the city in the past, suffered serious head injury, said to be inflicted by swords, in the attack. He was rushed to Christian Medical College and Hospital where he got 14 stitches on the wound, said additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) Deepak Pareek.

Bitan’s father Surinder Atwal, who is a councillor from ward number 84, said his son’s condition is currently stable.

“The incident took place around 10pm on Tuesday when the accused were lifting the rubble of the recently demolished portion of a factory. Bitan objected to the activity and told the workers to carry out the work in the morning as the noise from the machine was not letting the residents sleep,” said Atwal, who had also suffered a wound and was discharged after first aid.

The father added that the contactor got into a heated argument with Bitan and asked the workers to continue operating the earthmover. Bitan then warned of calling the police if they didn’t stop the work. On this, the contractor, Omkar Singh of Chander Nagar, called his accomplices there who attacked Bitan with swords, said Atwal.

As per information, apart from the cop and his father, his other family members, including a woman who tried to intervene, were also attacked by the accused.

The ADCP said a case under Section 307 of the IPC and relevant sections of the Arms Act has been filed against the contractor, one Guddu, Deepu and seven other unidentified assailants. A manhunt is on and the accused will be nabbed soon, the official added.