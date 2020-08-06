Sections
Home / Cities / Ludhiana cop on patrolling duty dies in hit-and-run

Ludhiana cop on patrolling duty dies in hit-and-run

ASI accompanying him on a PCR motorcycle injured after speeding truck hit them and drove off.

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 20:44 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A PCR head constable was killed and another cop was injured after a speeding truck hit their motorcycle and drove off in Dhandhari on Wednesday evening.

The deceased, Paramjit Singh, 50, was deputed on patrolling duty on PCR motorcycle number 68 with ASI Hardev Singh.

In his complaint, the ASI stated that he, along with head constable Paramjit Singh, was going to Dhandhari bridge from Yard Chowk during patrolling duty on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, a speeding truck hit their motorcycle from behind, throwing them on the road.



Paramjit suffered serious injuries and was rushed to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

In the mishap, Paramjit’s carbine and their motorcycle were also damaged.

ASI Gurmeet Singh, who is investigating the case, said the unidentified truck driver had been booked under Sections 279 (rash driving), 304-A (causing death by negligence), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code.

The police are looking for clues in the footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area.

PEDESTRIAN KILLED

In another hit-and-run, a speeding motorcycle claimed the life of a 55-year-old pedestrian on National Highway 44 near Ladhowal on Wednesday.

The victim, Joginder Pal, of Ladhowal, was crossing the road when the motorcyclist hit him and fled the scene.

The Ladhowal police have traced the owner from the registration number of the vehicle. ASI Ram Kishan, the investigating officer, said the bike was registered under the name of one Mohit of Kakowal Road.

