Ludhiana: Cop’s car stolen from outside police station

The car of a senior constable was stolen from outside Sahnewal police station on Sunday.

The Sahnewal police have lodged an FIR against an unidentified person and initiated an investigation.

A complaint was given by Kuldeep Singh of Manngarh village, who had parked the cop’s car outside the police station on Sunday.

In his complaint, Singh said that on Saturday he had gone to meet Raj Kumar in his car, that he outside the police station. When he came out after some time, he was shocked to see the car missing from outside the police station.

A case under Section 379 (punishment for theft) of the Indian Penal Code against unidentified accused.

ASI Sadhu Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the police have been scanning CCTVs installed in the area to get a clue of the accused.