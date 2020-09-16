Sections
Ludhiana: Councillors irked as sewage overflows in streets

Ludhiana: Councillors irked as sewage overflows in streets

Non-functional motors of the Jamalpur sewer treatment plant is said to be the reason behind the problem

Updated: Sep 16, 2020 21:57 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Councillors of wards 11, 12, 13 and 15 have been facing a tough time due to sewage accumulation in their locality. Non-functional motors of the Jamalpur sewer treatment plant (STP) is said to be the reason behind the problem.

Taking stock of the situation, joint commissioner Swati Tiwana conducted an inspection in the areas along with councillors of several wards on Wednesday.

Councillors said that three of the total five motors are lying defunct at the STP, due to which the sewer water is accumulating in their areas. Residents are forced to walk through accumulated sewage water and are also falling victim to various infections due to the negligence of the municipal corporation

MLA Sanjay Talwar’s personal assistant, Kanwaljit Sigh said, “We have been complaining to the authorities as three motors are lying defunct for over a month while others have developed a snag a few days back. As the officials were not paying heed to the problem, MLA Talwar had contacted JC Swati Tiwana, who then conducted an inspection in the area on Wednesday.”

MC’s executive engineer, Ranbir Singh said that teams have been deployed for repairing the motors. One of the motors will be repaired in a day or two and the civic body will pump out the accumulated sewer water in different wards.

