Ludhiana couple booked for making fake distress call to hoard supplies

When cops reached the spot, they found that the couple had adequate groceries, including rice, flour, pulses and vegetables, at the house.

Updated: May 14, 2020 20:33 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A labourer couple was arrested for making a fake distress call, claiming that they had run out of essential supplies and their family was starving. When cops reached the spot, they found that the couple had adequate groceries, including rice, flour, pulses and vegetables, at the house.

The accused have been identified as Rajinder Kumar and Rashi of Rari Mohalla.

Sub-inspector (SI) Rashpal Kaur, who is investigating the case, said that on Wednesday a distress call was received on the helpline number 1905. “The caller told us that they have nothing to eat and their family members are starving. A team was immediately dispatched to the house. But when the team reached there, they found adequate supplies,” the SI said.

When questioned, the couple told the police that due to uncertainty over the lockdown, they wanted to store more groceries at home for the family.



The SI said that a case under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 182 (false information, with intent to cause public servant to use his lawful power to the injury of another person) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 52 of Disaster Management act has been registered against them.

