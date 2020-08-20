Sections
Home / Cities / Ludhiana couple hire pick-up auto, then make away with it after injuring driver; arrested

Ludhiana couple hire pick-up auto, then make away with it after injuring driver; arrested

The accused were planning another loot when they were arrested.

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 20:15 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The accused in police custody in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT PHOTO)

A couple has been arrested for allegedly robbing a pick-up auto driver of his vehicle and some cash, in Ludhiana on Wednesday night.

The accused have been identified as Baljit Singh, 36, of Mamdot of Ferozepur and Kirna, 32. They were arrested from Sahibana Chowk when they were hatching a conspiracy to loot another vehicle, with their accomplice Sunil Kumar of Bedi Nagar, Moga. Sunil managed to escape with the vehicle when police reached the spot.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Surjit Singh, Ramgarh police post in-charge, said the accused had hired the pick-up auto of Dalbir Singh alias Ravi of Lalru, Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar, on August 16 on the pretext of shifting household items to Ludhiana. On reaching Jandiali village, the accused injured Dalbir and escaped with his pick-up auto and Rs 17,500 cash.

Dalbir had lodged a police complaint in this regard on August 17. The case was registered under Section 379-B (snatching with hurt, wrongful restraint or fear of hurt) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.



The ASI said that the couple has an eight-year-old son, who has been handed over to the relatives after their arrest.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times: France becomes first country to open borders, consular services for Indian students and all the latest news
Aug 20, 2020 21:07 IST
SP Balasubrahmanyam continues to be critical
Aug 20, 2020 21:07 IST
China sees a ‘positive’ at border talks on Ladakh standoff. Not really, rebuts India
Aug 20, 2020 21:07 IST
Delhi records 1,215 fresh Covid-19 cases, takes tally to 157K
Aug 20, 2020 21:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.