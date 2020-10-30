Ludhiana: Covid claims two more lives in city

Reports of 2, 138 samples taken for testing are currently pending. (HT FILE)

Two patients died of Covid-19 while 65 others tested positive for the virus on Friday. With this, the district’s toll has gone up to 835.

The deceased include a 56-year-old male from Basant Avenue, Dhandra Road, and a 60-year-old male from Lohat Baddi village in Raikot.

Among the patients who tested positive are an undertrial, a pregnant woman and healthcare workers. A total of 30, 249 persons have tested positive for the virus so far, out of which the 19, 168 have recovered. The city currently has 243 active cases.

Deputy commissioner (DC) Varinder Sharma said that the reports of 2, 138 samples taken for testing are currently pending. He said that now, the total number of patients related to Ludhiana is 20, 249, while 2, 748 patients are related to other districts/states.