Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Ludhiana: Covid claims two more lives in city

Ludhiana: Covid claims two more lives in city

As many as 65 more tested positive for the virus, health official said on Friday

Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 22:25 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Reports of 2, 138 samples taken for testing are currently pending. (HT FILE)

Two patients died of Covid-19 while 65 others tested positive for the virus on Friday. With this, the district’s toll has gone up to 835.

The deceased include a 56-year-old male from Basant Avenue, Dhandra Road, and a 60-year-old male from Lohat Baddi village in Raikot.

Among the patients who tested positive are an undertrial, a pregnant woman and healthcare workers. A total of 30, 249 persons have tested positive for the virus so far, out of which the 19, 168 have recovered. The city currently has 243 active cases.

Deputy commissioner (DC) Varinder Sharma said that the reports of 2, 138 samples taken for testing are currently pending. He said that now, the total number of patients related to Ludhiana is 20, 249, while 2, 748 patients are related to other districts/states.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Boost to Indian Air Force’: Rudram missile to be inducted by 2022, say top officials
Oct 30, 2020 19:46 IST
Rs 1.27 lakh crore tax refunds issued to 3.9 million taxpayers, says govt
Oct 30, 2020 20:51 IST
IPL 2020, Live Score: Samson switches gears after Ashwin removes Uthappa
Oct 30, 2020 22:36 IST
Xi Jinping rolls out vision for China in 2035, sparks buzz about his future role
Oct 30, 2020 16:44 IST

latest news

Man booked for raping neighbour in Ludhiana
Oct 30, 2020 22:33 IST
IPL 2020, Live Score: Samson switches gears after Ashwin removes Uthappa
Oct 30, 2020 22:36 IST
Bank staff in Ludhiana booked for withdrawals from dead woman’s account
Oct 30, 2020 22:31 IST
Ludhiana MC chief directs civic body officials to initiate public dealings
Oct 30, 2020 22:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.