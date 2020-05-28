Ludhiana Covid toll 12, two cases found positive after death not included in list

Sections
Authorities unclear on why they are not listed among the Covid fatalities

Updated: May 28, 2020 04:23 IST

By Mohit Khanna, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

As many as 12 patients have succumbed to Covid-19 in Ludhiana district.

While seven of them were from the district, the other five, who died in city hospitals, belonged to other cities.

However, two men, who tested Covid-19 positive after they died, have not been included in the list of the Covid fatalities.

Among them, a 27-year-old man from Gagandeep Colony in Bhattian Bet died under mysterious circumstances on May 15. His mandatory corona test was conducted and the report received on May 19 confirmed he was Covid-19 positive.



Similarly, the body of a 40-year-old man was found lying near the railway track in the Gill area on May 15. He was also found positive.

However, the authorities said not counting these men in the Covid-19 list was not a policy decision.

Civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said, “I cannot comment as to why they have not been included in the list of the dead. Only principal secretary (health) is the appropriate authority to answer the issue.”

Principal secretary (health) Anurag Agrawal said the state had a liberal policy on Covid-19. “We have included even those in the list who had comorbidities. We are diligently conducting tests of the dead to find the source. In some cases, the deceased, who tested Covid-19 positive in the first test, was found negative in the repeat test. In the context of the two cases, I do not have the details.”

State epidemiologist Dr Rajesh Bhasker said, “The details of the two deceased were not shared by the district authorities, otherwise they would be on the list.”

