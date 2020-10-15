Sections
Ludhiana DC asks NHAI officials to speed up road projects

He also directed SDMs to inspect ongoing projects in their respective areas and submit a report on them

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 22:12 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

While reviewing the ongoing National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) road projects in the city, deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma directed the officials to speed up the work related to the construction of an elevated road starting from Ferozepur Road till Samrala Chowk to ease out the traffic congestion. He also directed the officials to ensure that the work of Ladhowal Bypass is completed in time.

Accompanied by ADC, Jagraon and in charge of projects Neeru Katyal Gupta, DCP (traffic) Sukhpal Singh Brar, and other senior officials, the DC visited the upcoming Ferozepur Road and Ladhowal Bypass project sites.

He further asked the NHAI officials to ensure that maximum work related to their projects within the city is completed within the set time frame. He also asked the representatives to submit a progress report of all projects within the next few days, so that they can be reviewed regularly.

He also directed the SDMs to visit the ongoing projects in their respective areas and submit a report on them. Similarly, the contractors have been asked to construct service roads or repair them on a priority basis.

