Ludhiana DC launches voter awareness vans

The aim is to get those turning 18 years to get themselves registered as voters.

Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 23:15 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Deputy commissioner-cum-district election officer Varinder Kumar Sharma launching voter awareness vans in Ludhiana, on Friday. (HT photo)

Deputy commissioner-cum-district election officer Varinder Kumar Sharma on Friday, flagged off six special awareness vehicles to encourage youth, turning 18 years on January 1, 2021, or earlier to get themselves registered as voters.

He said as per the directive of the Election Commission of India, the election department was carrying out a special drive for summary revision of photo electoral rolls till December 15.

He said a two-day special camp is also being organised by booth-level officers (BLOs) at their respective polling booths in the district on December 5 and 6 from 10 am to 5 pm, where voters can file claims and objections.

The DC said that voters could apply for inclusion in the electoral rolls by submitting Form 6 while Form 7 can be submitted for deletion of name from the rolls while Form 8 is for correction to particulars entered in the rolls. He said that for transportation of vote to some other constituency within the district, people can submit Form 8A.

He said that these awareness vans will sensitise people regarding the importance of the vote to strengthen democracy. He also directed election officials to make whole-hearted efforts for ensuring that no eligible voter was left behind.

Meanwhile, people can also submit applications for inclusion, objections to inclusion, and corrections in entries through voterportal.eci.gov.in or Voter Helpline mobile application. For any query, people can dial toll-free number 1950.

