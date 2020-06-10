Ludhiana DEO writes to PSEB seeking exam centre change for four schools

The district education department has also sent names of two more schools which would face shortage of classrooms during the exams, keeping in view the social distancing norms. (Representational photo)

For the smooth conduct of pending Class 12 exams next month, the district authorities have recommended names of four schools to the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) for changing their examination centres.

One of these schools is being currently run as a quarantine facility, while the other three – Government Senior Secondary School, Jaspal Bangar, Government Model Senior Secondary School, Model Town and SGG Senior Secondary School, Gondwal – are being used to store ration for the poor.

The district education department has also sent names of two more schools which would face shortage of classrooms during the exams, keeping in view the social distancing protocol.

Around 308 students have been allotted Ranjit Modern Senior Secondary School, Haibowal Kalan, as their examination centre. However, in compliance of social distancing norms, the school will be able to accommodate only 221 students. For the remaining 87 students, the education department has recommended the name of Rajindra Model School which is located nearby and can be easily accessed by the students.

Similarly for Ramgarhia Boys Senior Secondary School, the department has suggested the name of Ramgarhia Girls Senior Secondary School, where the spill of 83 students from the former can be seated.

District education officer (secondary) Swaranjit Kaur said, “We have sent the names of six schools to the board. Four out of them need to have different examination centres as one of them is now a quarantine facility while three are being used to store ration. For the remaining two schools, some of their students will have to be accommodated in the nearby schools as to maintain social distancing during the exams.”