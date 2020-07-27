Ludhiana deputy mayor alleges discrimination in relief distribution, writes to CM

Alleging discrimination in the free distribution of milk and other ration to the poor, deputy mayor Sarbjeet Kaur shot off a letter to Punjab food, civil supplies and consumer affairs minister, Bharat Bhushan Ashu on Sunday.

A copy of the letter has also been forwarded to chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Punjab chief secretary, Vini Mahajan, deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma and president of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee Sunil Jakhar.

In the letter, Kaur alleged that her husband Jarnail Singh Shimlapuri had even contacted Bharat Bhushan, mayor Balkar Sandhu and nodal officer of the area Varinder Pathak, but to no avail.

Kaur stated that she had provided a list of 1,500 residents to the administration since lockdown was announced in the state, but “the administration has failed to deliver even a single kit, due to which the residents of the area are suffering”.

“This lackadaisical approach would also taint the image of the Congress party in the south constituency. No kits were provided for my ward. Cabinet minister Ashu should look into the matter and the kits should be delivered at the earliest,” said Kaur.

Nodal officer for distribution of ration kits in Ludhiana south constituency, Varinder Pathak said, “The department had received a demand from the deputy mayor and kits were also supplied in the past. However, the department receives limited kits and those have to be allocated to different wards. There is some pendency but the area of deputy mayor has not been ignored.”

Local Congress leaders refute claims

Local Congress leaders from south constituency including Sunil Shukla, Dr Deepak Mannan, Dinesh Rai, Harpal Singh Saini among others refuted the claims of Sarbjeet Kaur.

A video went viral on social media on Monday wherein the leaders stated that ration has been distributed to over 1,500 families in ward number 35 due to the efforts of Bharat Bhushan Ashu and Ankit Bansal, officer on special duty (OSD) to CM.