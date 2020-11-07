Satish Mangal elected president of Ludhiana District Cricket Association

Officials of the Ludhiana District Cricket Association (LDCA), an affiliated body of the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA), were elected on Friday. The elections were being conducted after 17 years on the directions of Punjab and Haryana high court.

This is for the first time in Punjab that former cricketers, Satish Kumar Mangal and Rakesh Saini, have been elected for the posts of president and senior vice-president, respectively. Permod Kohli, former Chief Justice of Sikkim high court , was appointed observer for the smooth conduct of the elections.

Satish Kumar Mangal is a former Ranji Trophy player who has also been on the selection panel for Indian School Boys under School Games Federation of India and Punjab junior cricket.

“We want to continue the good work done by the association. Moreover, we want to involve Ranji Trophy players with the association and utilise their valuable experience. We have been struggling since a long time for a cricket ground of our own for the young players. Currently, they have been practising at the GRD Cricket Association ground,” Mangal said.

“Till now, cricket was generally being empowered in Mohali and Patiala districts of Punjab. But now, we want to boost the game in Ludhiana and bring it up to the level of these two districts,” he added.

Rakesh Saini, senior vice-president of the association, was also a Ranji player from Punjab in the years 1997-99. He has played for Vijay Merchant Trophy, Cooch Behar Trophy and was a gold medallist in college for outstanding performance in cricket. He said, “These elections are a boon for the young players as first-class cricket players have been elected for the post of president and senior vice-president. The newly elected officials will fight for the demands of the players and opportunities will be provided to them.”

Elaborating on the need for a cricket ground, Saini said, “We will try to coordinate with the higher authorities to get a cricket ground as early as possible.”

Ajaay R Jain, Rakesh Saini, Suresh Katyal and Keshav Rai were elected for the posts of senior vice-presidents.

Surinder Pal Singh, Naresh Marwaha, Charanjit Singh, Girish Dhir, Kusham Parmod and Ashok Sikka were elected for the post of vice-president.

Harinder Bir Singh, Iqbal Singh Ahuja, Jasinder Pal Singh and Roshan Lal Chopra were elected associate vice presidents. Anupam Kumaria was appointed general secretary and Manik Bassi as treasurer.