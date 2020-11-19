Sections
Ludhiana doctor booked for endangering ASI’s life

The doctor had administered an injection, which led to an infection

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 23:14 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

(REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Jamalpur police booked a female doctor on Wednesday for allegedly endangering the life of a patient.

The victim Ram Chandar, 53, of Baba Deep Singh Nagar, who is an assistant sub-inspector deputed in the security of Congress district president Ashwani Sharma, developed an infection after getting treated by the accused.

The victim stated that he went to a private hospital on May 17, 2019, to get treated for some health issues. Dr Simranpreet Kaur had administered an injection to him then.

The ASI added that his skin had got infected and, his health had also started deteriorating after the treatment. He had to undergo surgery at Fortis Hospital, Ludhiana, later. Further, he alleged that due to his deteriorating health, his wife Geeta Rani had suffered from depression and died on October 27, 2019.

“I had filed a complaint with Jamalpur Police but no action was taken. Following this, I filed a complaint with commissioner of police Rakesh Agrawal on December 3, 2019,” he said.

ASI Baldev Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR, under Sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the doctor on Wednesday after investigation.

