Ludhiana: Driver of Fazilka MLA arrested for killing man on motorcycle in road mishap

Aman Kumar, son of the victim, said his father had called home at 8.30pm and said that he was going to drop a worker at Mundian Kalan.

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 01:08 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The SUV, police said, is registered in the name of Congress MLA from Fazilka, Davinder Singh Ghubaya. At the time of the incident, however, the MLA was not in the car, they added. (HT PHOTO)

A day after a motorcycle-borne man was killed by a speeding SUV near Mundian on Chandigarh road, the police arrested the driver on Tuesday.

The SUV, police said, is registered in the name of Congress MLA from Fazilka, Davinder Singh Ghubaya. At the time of the incident, however, the MLA was not in the car, they added.

Surinder Singh, alias Chhinda, who is the driver of the MLA, was arrested and the vehicle was seized. The victim has been identified as Bhajan Pal, alias Ravi, 39, of Guru Nanak Nagar of Mundian. He owned a chicken corner on 33 Futta Road. At the time of the incident, Bhajan Pal was on his way home.

Sub-inspector Harbhajan Singh said when Bhajan Pal reached near government school on Chandigarh road, the speeding SUV hit him from the rear. The impact of the collision was so strong that Bhajan Pal was tossed in the air before falling on a bus shelter installed on the road side.



SI Singh said the MLA’s driver Chhinda and a gunman were going to Chandigarh to pick the MLA up.

The police have arrested the driver and a case under sections 279 (rash driving), 427 (mischief causing damage) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered. Bhajan Pal is survived by his wife and a son.

‘FATHER SAID HE WILL BE HOME SOON’

Aman Kumar, son of the victim, said his father had called home at 8.30pm and said that he was going to drop a worker at Mundian Kalan.

Kumar said they waited for Bhajan Pal till 11pm and when he did not respond to repeated calls, they initiated a search. Meanwhile, the police informed them about the mishap.

