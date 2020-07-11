Ludhiana dyers association cancels ₹2 crore import orders from China

Amid rising anti-China sentiment across the country, the dyers association of Focal Point area have cancelled orders worth ₹ 2 crore to import machinery from China for establishing Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP) at Tajpur road for Focal Point industry.

Members of the association stated that amid the Covid-19 outbreak, they had postponed the process of importing machinery from China, however, after the India-China face-off at the Galwan Valley, the same machinery is being imported from Korea.

Member, Focal Point Dyers Association, Rahul Verma said, “Machinery including turbo blowers worth ₹2 crore and few pumps had to be imported from China for establishing the CETP plant. After a sharp escalation in tensions between the two countries, we decided to cancel the imports from China and the same machinery is now being imported from Korea, while few pumps are being imported from Sweden.”

This is not the first time when the local industry has boycotted Chinese products. Earlier, Hero Cycles had cancelled ₹900-crore deal with China just three months before the schedule.

All India Cycle Manufacturers Association (AICMA) had too sent a list of parts, currently being imported from China, to the government proposing the same to be placed under the restricted category.

Despite NGT order, state govt fails to release subsidy for CETP

Despite the directions of the National Green Tribunal, the state government has failed to release the pending subsidy for the CETP projects.

On June 30, the NGT had directed the Union ministry of environment, forest and climate change (MoEF and CC) and the state government to release the pending subsidy of ₹36 crore to two common effluent treatment plants (CETPs) within three weeks.

The projects of establishing two CETP plants for the dyeing industry at Tajpur road and Focal Point are getting delayed due to the failure of the state government in releasing subsidy (Rs 6 crore each) for the projects.

The plants are being established to stop the dumping of untreated waste of dyeing units in Buddha nullah.

The members of Punjab Dyers Association rued that they would get a subsidy of ₹12 crore for each project from the Union government only after the state would release its share. The projects had to be completed by September.

Member secretary, Krunesh Garg said, “The state would release the subsidy in a week or so and the projects would be completed in five to six months.”