Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Ludhiana educationist’s book detailing challenges brought about by Covid-19 released

Ludhiana educationist’s book detailing challenges brought about by Covid-19 released

The book was released by Sardara Singh Johl, chancellor, Central University of Punjab, Bathinda

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 23:38 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Ranjodh Singh (left) and Sardara Singh Johl at the release of the former’s book ‘Corona Story’ at Ramgarhia College for Girls in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)

A book, “Corona Story”, describing the experiences of various challenges during the pandemic, authored by Ranjodh Singh, president of the Ramgarhia Educational Council, was released on Saturday.

The book was released by Sardara Singh Johl, chancellor, Central University of Punjab, Bathinda, at an event organised by the department of Punjabi of Ramgarhia College for Girls.

Besides, Surjit Patar, Gurbhajan Singh Gill, Bhai Gurmeet Singh Shant, Jagbir Singh Sokhi and Janmeja Singh Johl were among the speakers at the event . Moulana Usman Ludhianvi and Naib Shahi Imam also attended the book release. Principal Inderjit Kaur welcomed the guests.

Talking about his book, Sardara Singh Johl said it portrayed the difficult phase that citizens were passing through due to Covid-19 and how their lives had been influenced by it.



Patar praised the topic, title and the ideas collected in the book, which he said will be enjoyed by readers in the future as well.

Janmeja Singh Johl said the book mirrored the plight of social, economical, cultural and academic upheavals due to Covid 19.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China’s PLA in race to reach the green line in Ladakh
Sep 05, 2020 18:18 IST
Israelis protest against PM Benjamin Netanyahu as coronavirus infections spike
Sep 06, 2020 02:49 IST
PLA faces off Indian Army at two points in Chushul, China talks peace
Sep 05, 2020 21:11 IST
Near escape for Chandrababu Naidu after cow on road causes cars to collide
Sep 05, 2020 23:50 IST

latest news

Deposed president evacuated from Mali for medical treatment
Sep 06, 2020 03:38 IST
‘No sign of life’ in search for Beirut blast survivor
Sep 06, 2020 03:24 IST
Covid-19: Don’t be careless, take precaution, Javadekar tells Punekars
Sep 06, 2020 03:22 IST
Rainfall leads to waterlogging in parts of Gurugram
Sep 06, 2020 03:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.