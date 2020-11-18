Ludhiana: Ensure 1 volunteer for 30 devotees, DC tells Chhath Puja committees

The DC asked the organisers to ensure strict social distancing and provide a hand wash facility at every entrance. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

With Chhath Puja around the corner, Ludhiana deputy commissioner (DC) Varinder Kumar Sharma and police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal urged the organisers to exercise caution and observe all necessary precautions to avoid the spread of Covid-19.

In meeting with Chhath Puja committees the DC and police commissioner told the organisers to deploy one volunteer for every gathering of 30 persons.

The DC, while expressing satisfaction over the initiatives taken by the Dussehra Committees last month, said that similar arrangements are expected from the Chhath Puja committees.

The DC further said that Covid cases have been on a surge over the past few days, leading to worries of a second wave.

Sharma also asked the organisers to keep masks handy and provide it to anyone found roaming without one.

“Besides, strict social distancing has to be maintained and a hand wash facility should be provided at every entrance,” he said.

The DC also directed the canal department to keep the water level in the canals adequate, at the request of the Chhath Puja committees.

Police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal said that no cultural programmes would be allowed. He also requested them to avoid organising langar and instead provide packaged food in stalls.