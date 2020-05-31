Sections
Ludhiana excise dept officials dispose of 11,000 litres of illicit liquor in Sutlej river

The team also confiscated six drums, two earthen drums, 50 empty sacks, two utensils used for preparing lahan, two rubber pipes, besides other material

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 00:48 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Excise inspector said such raids would continue in the coming days as well and no one would be allowed to prepare illicit liquor. (PTI)

Acting on a tip-off, a team of excise department officials, under the supervision of district excise and taxation commissioner (DETC) Pawan Garg, destroyed 11,000 litres of lahan (illicit liquor before distillation) by throwing it in the Sutlej at Bholewal Jadid village of the district on Sunday.

The raiding team, led by excise inspector Navdeep Singh Hadiwal, comprised officials from the department, including excise inspectors Harjinder Singh, Hardeep Singh, Harjeet Singh, and the police commissionerate.

Hadiwal said the team also confiscated six drums, two gaagars (earthen drums), 50 empty sacks, two utensils used for preparing lahan, two rubber pipes, besides other material. He said the accused managed to flee from the spot.

He said such raids would continue in the coming days as well and no one would be allowed to prepare illicit liquor.



