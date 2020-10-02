Ludhiana factory theft: Police intensify raids as key suspect posts video on social media

Sections
The suspect alleged in the Facebook video that the factory was lying about the robbery to implicate him in a false case.

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 21:46 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The police here have intensified raids to nab the accused in the Shimlapuri factory theft case after one of them posted a video on Facebook recently.

On September 21, four miscreants had robbed ₹4.43 lakh from a factory owner in Shimlapuri in broad daylight and fled. As per the complainant, the suspects opened fire at him, but he escaped unhurt. He has identified three of the robbers as Aman Donkey, Gagandeep Singh, the one who released the Facebook video, and Deep – all residents of Barota road. A case of robbery and attempt to murder was lodged against them.

In the video clip, Gagandeep claims that he opened fire in the factory premises owned by Rakesh Kumar, with whom he has an old rivalry, to teach him a lesson. He goes on to add that Rakesh is lying about the robbery and that police want to implicate him in a false case.

Gagandeep is already facing trial in several criminal cases.

Shimlapuri SHO inspector Varunjit Singh said a hunt is on for arresting the accused.

