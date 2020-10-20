Sections
Ludhiana farmers hail farm bills passed in Punjab assembly

They said that these bills would not only safeguard the rights of farmers but would also send a positive message among them.

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 23:23 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A section of city-based farmers on Tuesday hailed the three amendment bills passed by the state government during its assembly session. They said that these bills would not only safeguard the rights of farmers but would also send a positive message among them.

Appreciating this development, Mankirat Singh from Ayali Khurd village said that the Farmers’ (empowerment and protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services (special provisions and Punjab amendment) Bill, 2020; The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (promotion and facilitation) (special provisions and Punjab amendment) Bill, 2020; and The Essential Commodities (special provisions and Punjab amendment) Bill, 2020, had been passed by the state government to protect its farmers and agriculture by restoring various safeguards aimed at preventing damage apprehended by the farming community.

Kanwarjot Singh Punia from Threeke village said that this development will send a positive message to the farmers and will also protect the consumers from hoarding and black marketing of agricultural produce.

Similarly, Surinder Singh of Pamal village said that Captain Amarinder Singh led Punjab government has always stood for safeguarding the rights of the farmers and thanked the state government for standing rock solid with the farmers.

