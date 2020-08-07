Sections
Home / Cities / Ludhiana: Filing police complaints online remains a tough task

Ludhiana: Filing police complaints online remains a tough task

Due to rising Covid-19 cases, public dealing at the office of the commissioner of police and several police stations was deferred

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 22:33 IST

By Tarsem Singh Deogan, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

After the police department ordered to stop public dealing in the city police stations, a woman had a hard time lodging a complaint against her husband and in-laws who ‘pushed her out of the house for not bearing a male child’.

On Friday, a woman carrying her infant in her arms waited outside the office of the commissioner of police to submit her complaint, however, she was asked to e-mail her complaint to the police.

The woman expressed her helplessness in filing the complaint online but to no avail. She was sent back home after waiting for an hour.

The police personnel said that the CP was not at his office when the woman had visited the police station. The official then asked her to drop her complaint in the complaint box.



Due to rising Covid-19 cases, public dealing at the office of the commissioner of police and several police stations was deferred.

However, Commissioner of Police Rakesh Agrawal said that for those who are not tech-savvy can drop complaints at the complaint boxes outside the police stations.

The police have already issued an email id cp.ldh.police@punjab.gov.in for people to send their complaints.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

EDMC launches YouTube channel
Aug 07, 2020 22:51 IST
MC razes encroachment in Gandhi Nagar area
Aug 07, 2020 22:49 IST
11-year-old special needs Ludhiana boy tops state-level shabad gayan competition
Aug 07, 2020 22:47 IST
Kerala plane crash: PM Modi briefed on rescue operations by Kerala CM, expresses pain
Aug 07, 2020 22:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.