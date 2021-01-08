Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Ludhiana: Final exams for non-board classes to commence on March 8

Ludhiana: Final exams for non-board classes to commence on March 8

The decision regarding the mode of the examination in view of the pandemic will be taken at the end of February

Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 22:32 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) declared the date sheet for non-board classes (6 to 9 and 11) on Friday. The examination will begin on March 8.

The date sheet has been released so that students can start preparing for the final exams and teachers can conduct regular tests to improve their performance. The decision regarding the mode of the examination will be taken later. The teachers have been directed to inform students about the date sheet and the revised syllabus that has been updated on the Educare app.

According to the date sheet, students of classes 9 and 11 will appear for the English exam on March 8, while those of classes 6 and 7 will appear for the math and science exam, respectively.

SCERT director Jagtar Kulria, said, “We have declared the date sheet so that students can start preparing for the final exams. The final decision regarding whether to conduct the exams offline or not will be taken at the end of February keeping in view the Covid situation.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

In MEA’s clear-cut message to US, a reminder on S-400 deal
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
India says maintaining communications with China for complete disengagement at LAC
by HT Correspondent
India, France firm on inclusive Indo-Pacific, equal access to Covid-19 vaccines
by HT Correspondent
6 reasons to quit WhatsApp and pick Signal
by hindustantimes.com

latest news

Madrid’s Zidane backs Benzema following charge in sex tape case
by Reuters
Asked police to give intelligence updates on farmers’ protests: Punjab CM
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
JP Nadda to launch BJP’s poll campaign for Bengal farmers on Saturday
by HT Correspondent
Bird flu: 40 samples collected in Ambala
by Bhavey Nagpal
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.