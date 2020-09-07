Ludhiana first in Punjab to record 500 Covid fatalities

As per the health department, Ludhiana’s recovery rate stands at 81.29%. (HT file photo)

With eight more fatalities, death toll due to Covid-19 crossed the 500-mark in Ludhiana district on Monday. As many as 507 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the district so far.

Out of total deaths, 451 casualties have been reported from the city, while 56 deaths were registered in the towns of Khanna, Jagraon, Raikot, Payal, Samrala and other surrounding villages.

The district’s Covid-19 patient tally also rose to 11,998 with 214 new cases on Monday. The district has 1,734 active cases, while 9,754 people have recovered.

As per the health department, Ludhiana’s recovery rate stands at 81.29%.

The dead included a 60-year-old man from Jamalpur; a 82-year-old woman from Haibowal Kalan; a 78-year-old man, also from Haibowal Kalan; a 72-year-old man from Model Town; a 40-year-old woman from Loppon village; a 58-year-old man from Indra Nagar; a 77-year-old man from Civil Lines and a 51-year-old man from Mahavir colony in Ludhiana.

Among those who tested positive for Covid-19 were 53 patients with symptoms of influenza-like illness (ILI), 33 were contacts of infected patients and 74 were referred from the outpatient departments (OPDs). The new patients included eight healthcare workers and a policeman.

While 507 casualties were reported from the district, 129 patients from other districts and states have lost their lives at different health facilities in Ludhiana.

As per the health department, as many as 147 ventilators are available in various hospitals of the city. There are 40 patients who are on ventilator support currently.

A total of 37,063 people have been kept in quarantine.